Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $707,730.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,680 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 82,891 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

