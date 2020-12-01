Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Expands By 390.9%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 390.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Bellway has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

