Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Makita alerts:

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.01. Makita has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.