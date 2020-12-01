BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 394.9% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

