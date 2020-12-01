Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 395.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPXGY opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Japan Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

