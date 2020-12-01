Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in November

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 657,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Planet 13 stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

