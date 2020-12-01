Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Up 395.1% in November

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 395.1% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 106.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the period.

NYSE IRR opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

