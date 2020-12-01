ValuEngine Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.72.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

