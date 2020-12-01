Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Down 75.5% in November

Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neurotrope stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Silverman purchased 50,000 shares of Neurotrope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,012 shares of company stock worth $107,713 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Neurotrope during the third quarter worth about $167,000. One68 Global Capital LLC grew its position in Neurotrope by 9.1% during the third quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurotrope during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurotrope during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neurotrope during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. It also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

