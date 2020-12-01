Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 75.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 256.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.