Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Increases By 396.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, an increase of 396.3% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,105.4 days.

Shares of ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

