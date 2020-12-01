Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Increases By 396.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, an increase of 396.3% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,105.4 days.
Shares of ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.
ASOS Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.