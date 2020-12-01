Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Declines By 75.6%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the October 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMRMF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for graphite, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the La Loutre graphite property that consists of 42 continuous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,867.29 hectares located in southern QuÃ©bec.

