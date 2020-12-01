Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Declines By 75.6%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the October 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LMRMF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.