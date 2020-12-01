Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 396.4% in November

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 396.4% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IFJPY stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Informa has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

