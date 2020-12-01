First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.