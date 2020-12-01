Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

WTSHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

