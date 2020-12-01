Montes Archimedes Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04. 18,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 240,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.