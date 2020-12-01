Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $619.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $959,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $685,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

