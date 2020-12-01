Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $880,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

