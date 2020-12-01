Financial Analysis: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71% Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 274.04 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -29.45 Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aligos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Denali Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $48.70, indicating a potential downside of 20.12%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.01%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Denali Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company is also developing ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator to treat CHB; ALG-020572, a oligonucleotide for the treatment of CHB; ALG-125097, an siRNA drug candidate to treat CHB; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

