Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Down 4%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 51,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 47,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -2.61.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

