Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to announce sales of $59.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.98 million. Telenav posted sales of $67.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telenav will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Telenav has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.