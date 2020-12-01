$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.