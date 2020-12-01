$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce $3.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 283%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.83 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.