Financial Survey: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) versus Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

80.1% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commercial Metals and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 5.10% 17.74% 8.05% Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and Grupo Simec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $5.48 billion 0.44 $279.50 million $2.64 7.54 Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.86 -$85.07 million N/A N/A

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Commercial Metals and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Commercial Metals pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Grupo Simec on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including rebar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated steel products used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.