Scor’s (SCRYY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.38 on Monday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

