ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $378.59 and a 12-month high of $378.59.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

