Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to Buy at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.83.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

