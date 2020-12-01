Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RANJY. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

RANJY opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

