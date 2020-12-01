Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRRWF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.