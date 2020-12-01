Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.