BNP Paribas Upgrades Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Nexi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexi has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXPF opened at $18.15 on Monday. Nexi has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

