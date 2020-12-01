Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Nexi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXPF opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. Nexi has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

