Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Investec cut shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.