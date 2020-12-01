Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Investec cut shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

