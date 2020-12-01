Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

