Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

