Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.