Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

