XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

