Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.