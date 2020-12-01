Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,339,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

