CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRMD. Truist started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

CorMedix stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,645.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,165 shares of company stock worth $92,814 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorMedix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

