Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

NYSE WPG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,983,556 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 561,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.