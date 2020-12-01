easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESYJY. Main First Bank raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $875.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

