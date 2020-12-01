Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ELPVY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
