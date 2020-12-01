Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ELPVY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

