Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BZLYF. Peel Hunt upgraded Beazley from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Beazley stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

