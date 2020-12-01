Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.34.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $27.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.