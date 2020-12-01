Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $56,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.