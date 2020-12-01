Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

