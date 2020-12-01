Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

