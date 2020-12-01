Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

