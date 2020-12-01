Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

VWDRY opened at $67.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

