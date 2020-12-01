Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.95.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.